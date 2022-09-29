Popcorn Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Popcorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00274059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017223 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

POP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.