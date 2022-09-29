Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $1.31 on Top Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00006730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.74 or 0.99988911 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057796 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079241 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.