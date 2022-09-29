POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 9.7%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. 12,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,155,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a market cap of $816.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

