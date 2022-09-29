PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

