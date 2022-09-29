Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,685,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 13.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $68,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. 1,559,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,018. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21.

