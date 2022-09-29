Pitbull (PIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Pitbull coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a total market cap of $22.18 million and $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pitbull has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull was first traded on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community.

Pitbull Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

