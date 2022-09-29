Piper Sandler Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target to $32.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Shares of MOFG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.65.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
