Piper Sandler Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target to $32.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

About MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

