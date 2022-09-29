Piper Sandler Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $124.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

