Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.05

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 458958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2585 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

