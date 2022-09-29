Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 663,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $917.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,812,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 61.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.