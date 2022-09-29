Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 2,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. The company has a market capitalization of $890.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Photronics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Photronics

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

