Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Photronics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,174. The company has a market capitalization of $921.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. Photronics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

