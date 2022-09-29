Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL) Plans €0.02 Dividend

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Price Performance

PSDL stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 335.68. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 52-week low of GBX 260.84 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 408 ($4.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £262.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an real estate investment firm. It specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

