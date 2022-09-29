Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 121,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $42.99.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.