Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,076,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Adobe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

ADBE stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $278.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.