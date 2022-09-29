Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,296,176. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

