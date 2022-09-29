Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
