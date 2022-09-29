Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 1,391,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

