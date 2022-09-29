Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

NYSE MA traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.85. 99,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

