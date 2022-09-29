Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,094 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 678,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.