Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.54

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 54524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 80.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 261,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 117,153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $14,102,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 178,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

