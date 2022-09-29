Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.54

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 54524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 80.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 261,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 117,153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $14,102,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 178,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Stories
