Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,621,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,336,000 after buying an additional 1,037,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,285,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 543,389 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.