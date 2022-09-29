Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Perion Network worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 5,087.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 492,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 483,324 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 983.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

