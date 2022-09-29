Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 56,132 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,132 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.53. 20,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,583. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 1.59.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,357 shares of company stock worth $18,475,357. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

