Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,968 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of EPR Properties worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 70,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,345. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

