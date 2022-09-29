Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,904 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.83. The stock had a trading volume of 98,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

