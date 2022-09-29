Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of AtriCure worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 28,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

