Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 210,827 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,000. Bill.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 225,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

