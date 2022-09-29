Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 519,951 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,951 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of AZEK worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AZEK by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 663,460 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 531.2% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 148,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AZEK to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

