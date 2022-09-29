Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Abiomed makes up 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Abiomed worth $30,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.37. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

