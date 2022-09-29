Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $12.59 Million in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 350,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.16. 15,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $41.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

