Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 100,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $278.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.