Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 20,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

