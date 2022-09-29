Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 27.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 41.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 191,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,632 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. 15,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,119. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

