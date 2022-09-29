Pera Finance Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PERA)

Pera Finance (PERA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Pera Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Pera Finance has a total market capitalization of $103,810.83 and $13,891.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pera Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pera Finance Profile

Pera Finance launched on July 5th, 2021. Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pera Finance is pera.finance. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pera Finance is a multi-layered and sustainable trading & yield farming protocol integrated with a fully-decentralized daily trading competition.The PERA token is the proof of concept of our trading solutions, which aim to utilize DEX liquidity to a new level via yield farming for trader. PERA Token is designed via real data-fed analytical market models that cover a variety of different cases, to ensure a reliable financial ecosystem and sufficient returns (APYs) for its users.The PERA smart contract’s internal volume oracle enables DeFi platforms to include the volume data of their users as a parameter in their financial structure. Just as liquidity mining was the beginning of DeFi, the inclusion of traders in the yield farming structure will be the beginning of DeFi 2.0.The modular & scalable structure of the PERA sorting algorithm allows easy integration into projects of different sizes. The PERA sorting algorithm applies a unique filtering method to every transaction, reducing the high fees associated with sorting. The on-chain trading competition creates sufficient daily PERA volume and transaction fees to solve the long-term sustainability problem of traditional Tx fee-based yield farming protocols.”

