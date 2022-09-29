Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 0.8%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.17 and last traded at $70.17. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Peoples Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Peoples Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

