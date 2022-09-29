Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 6.1 %

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

