PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $460,022.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,629 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $855,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

