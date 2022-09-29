Pembina Pipeline’s (PPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.72.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.76. The company has a market cap of C$23.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders acquired 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

