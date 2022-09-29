Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PRLH stock remained flat at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLH. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,431,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 779,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,940,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

