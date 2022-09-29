PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48.70 ($0.59), with a volume of 59232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.62).

PCI-PAL Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £31.42 million and a PE ratio of -10.63.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

