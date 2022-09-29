Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.14. 18,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,560. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

