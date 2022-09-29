Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

