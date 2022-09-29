Particl (PART) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00088676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,503,909 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

