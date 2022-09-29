Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$46.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$30.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$28.71 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

Insider Activity

About Parkland

In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,644,151.10. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,644,151.10. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.