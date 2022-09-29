Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $8.47 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $168.47 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00043374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s genesis date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 19,890,000 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

