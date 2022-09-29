PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.04.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 64,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $572,248.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,987 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,285.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,914 shares of company stock worth $3,586,227. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

