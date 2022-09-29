Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $10.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.34. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 93.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 127.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 518.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

