Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Down 96.8% in September

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,752. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

