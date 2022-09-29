Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Down 96.8% in September

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,752. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
