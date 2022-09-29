Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,584 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical volume of 3,882 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $647,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $599,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 5,315,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

